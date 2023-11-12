Poland’s Independence March Reflects the Changing Political Landscape

Thousands of individuals gathered in Warsaw for Poland’s annual Independence March, an event organized by nationalist groups and billed as the “largest patriotic demonstration in Europe.” The march, which took place on Poland’s Independence Day holiday, saw participants waving the country’s white-and-red flag as they made their way from the city center to the National Stadium. Despite concerns about previous instances of xenophobic slogans and violence associated with the march, this year’s event remained peaceful, with a turnout of approximately 40,000 attendees.

The composition of the march reflected the shifting political dynamics in the country. Traditionally drawing nationalist sympathizers from other European nations, this year’s event attracted the leader of Britain First, a small far-right party in the United Kingdom. Additionally, football supporters and anti-abortion rights groups were visible among the participants. However, the lower turnout compared to previous years can be attributed to internal divisions among the rally’s leaders and the recent electoral defeat of the far-right Confederation Party, which typically aligns with the march.

The decline in nationalist forces’ influence comes in the wake of Poland’s parliamentary elections, where voters displayed a shift towards centrist, moderate conservative, and left-wing parties. The results signaled a rejection of the nationalist conservative party that had held power for the past eight years and had often been at odds with the European Union. While Law and Justice (PiS), the governing right-wing nationalist party, garnered the most votes, it fell short of a parliamentary majority. This outcome has led many on the political right to express concerns about the potential erosion of Poland’s independence in the face of changes to EU treaties and increased emphasis on sovereignty within the EU.

The newly formed coalition of liberal, conservative, and left-wing parties will eventually take power, but President Andrzej Duda has granted the PiS the initial opportunity to form a government. Meanwhile, Donald Tusk, the candidate to be the next prime minister from the opposition coalition, has stressed the importance of national unity, particularly during the Independence Day holiday. He emphasized that the holiday should unite all Poles, regardless of political affiliation, and warned against using divisive rhetoric that fosters hatred and division within the nation.

Poland’s Independence Day holds great significance, as it commemorates the country’s restoration of national sovereignty in 1918 after 123 years of foreign rule. Despite the changes in the political landscape, the celebration serves as a reminder of Poland’s rich history and the ongoing pursuit of a united and independent nation.

