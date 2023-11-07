Polish President Claims Russia is Moving Nuclear Weapons to Belarus, Shifting Security Landscape

Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, made a startling revelation on Tuesday, asserting that Russia is in the process of relocating some of its short-range nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus. This move, according to Duda, will have profound implications for the security architecture of the entire NATO military alliance and the region as a whole.

While both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had previously announced the plan in March and confirmed the shipment last month, the United States and NATO have yet to validate these claims. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg criticized Moscow’s rhetoric as “dangerous and reckless,” adding that the alliance had not observed any changes in Russia’s nuclear posture.

Tactical nuclear weapons, designed for battlefield deployment, possess shorter ranges and lower yields compared to the more powerful warheads equipped on long-range missiles. Russia has stated that it will maintain control over any nuclear weapons sent to Belarus.

President Duda, speaking at a joint press conference with Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, emphasized the significance of this development. He mentioned that the deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus not only alters the security landscape within Poland but also impacts the eastern flank of NATO, thus affecting the overall situation for the entire alliance.

While Lukashenko argues that hosting Russian nuclear weapons deters potential aggression from NATO member Poland, it is important to note that Warsaw has made no such threats. Poland has, however, been actively providing military, humanitarian, and political support to Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s invasion and is participating in international sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

In response, President de Sousa pledged ongoing support for Ukraine and reiterated his commitment to other countries in the region, emphasizing that the situation is of utmost importance to Portugal. He acknowledged Poland’s concerns and expressed the need to closely monitor any developments that could potentially challenge the eastern borders of the European Union or NATO.

As this situation continues to evolve, the international community will closely watch how the presence of nuclear weapons in Belarus affects the security dynamics in the region and the NATO alliance as a whole.