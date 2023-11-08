Poland’s Election: Implications for EU Relations and Domestic Policies

Polish elections held on October 15 have significant implications for the country’s relationship with the European Union (EU) and its neighboring countries, particularly Ukraine. The incumbent right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has faced criticism over judicial reforms and media freedom, is seeking an unprecedented third term. Opposing them is the Civic Coalition (KO), led by former European Council President Donald Tusk and his liberal Civic Platform party, who aims to reverse controversial policies and strengthen support for Ukraine.

The election campaigns have been centered around issues of sovereignty, identity, and migration. The ruling party, despite facing inflation and criticism from the EU, remains popular, especially in rural areas, due to strong economic growth in recent years. However, the opposition has gained momentum with allegations of politicizing the military and curbing judicial independence.

The outcome of the election is expected to be closely contested, potentially resulting in a hung parliament. Smaller parties may also perform better than expected, influencing the formation of the government. The far-right Confederation party, considered a potential kingmaker, could surprise by supporting the opposition.

Poland’s relationship with the EU has become strained under the leadership of Law and Justice. The EU has criticized the government over rule of law concerns and withheld funds. Tusk has promised reforms to unlock EU funding, which investors will closely monitor. While Poland has supported Ukraine, tensions have arisen over grain flows out of the war-torn country, impacting domestic farmers.

The election results will determine the future of Poland’s democratic institutions, its position within the EU, and its foreign policy direction towards neighboring countries like Ukraine and Germany. As the largest and most influential country among its neighbors, Poland’s stance can significantly impact the EU’s policies.

The market impact of the election results is expected to be limited due to the checks and balances within Poland and between the country and Europe. The formation of the government may involve negotiation and may result in a period of difficult governance.

Overall, Poland’s election carries implications beyond its borders, influencing the country’s relations with the EU and neighboring countries, as well as shaping its domestic policies on judicial reforms, media freedom, and support for Ukraine.