Poland’s Political Landscape Shifts as Duda Nominates Morawiecki to Form New Government

Poland’s political landscape is undergoing a significant shift as President Andrzej Duda loyal to the nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS), nominated outgoing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to form a new government. Duda’s decision is in line with parliamentary tradition, where the winning party is typically given the opportunity to form a government.

However, the chances of Morawiecki’s bid succeeding are slim. Despite PiS being the largest party following the recent election, they lack the necessary support to cobble together a majority. Even an appeal from three opposition parties, who together control more parliamentary seats, urging Duda to choose Donald Tusk as the new leader, was ignored. The president cited rival claims from party leaders as the reason for his decision.

Morawiecki, aware of the challenges, plans to reach out to the center-right agrarian Polish People’s Party for support. However, the Third Way, the broader grouping of which the Polish People’s Party is a part, has indicated that they are not interested in propping up a third term for PiS. This lack of support presents an additional hurdle for Morawiecki.

If Morawiecki fails to form a government within two weeks of the new parliament being summoned, the parliament will take the initiative and propose their own candidate, most likely Tusk. Duda expressed his willingness to appoint the parliament’s chosen candidate as the prime minister.

Duda’s unwavering support for PiS, despite calls from the opposition, raises concerns for the future. As president, Duda holds significant veto power, and with the influence PiS has exerted on various government departments and institutions, it will be challenging to bring about meaningful change.

The opposition parties forming a new government, including Tusk’s Civic Coalition, the Third Way, and the Left, share a common opposition to PiS. However, their differences on specific issues, such as abortion and LGBTQ+ rights, may prove to be a challenge in maintaining a united front. Nevertheless, Tusk promises to address and find solutions to these differences.

A potential Tusk-led government would mark a departure from PiS’s rule over Poland since 2015. The PiS government has faced criticism for politicizing the court system, controlling public media, and eroding the boundaries between the state and the ruling party. As a result, Poland currently faces an Article 7 procedure, which could lead to the loss of voting rights as an EU member country.

Tusk, during his recent visit to Brussels, showed a willingness to reverse these changes and secure the release of blocked pandemic relief payments from the European Commission. His meeting with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was indicative of a positive relationship between Tusk and the EU. This potential shift in Poland’s political landscape has significant implications for the country’s future and its relationship with the European Union.

