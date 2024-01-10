President Duda Calls for Release of Former MPs Arrested at Presidential Palace

In a surprising turn of events, President Andrzej Duda of Poland has expressed his determination to ensure the release of former Home Affairs Minister Mariusz Kamiński and his deputy Maciej Wąsik, who were arrested while hiding out in the presidential palace. While President Duda did not explicitly state whether he would pardon the two, he vowed that he “won’t rest” until they are freed from custody.

The previous pardon issued by President Duda in 2015 has faced controversy as courts deemed it invalid due to its timing, which took place before Kamiński and Wąsik were convicted in an abuse-of-power trial. Granting another pardon would be seen as an acknowledgment that the first one was ineffective. After being retried, the pair were convicted and handed two-year prison sentences in December, a decision they rejected. They were subsequently taken into custody based on a court order.

Expressing his strong commitment to their release, President Duda stated, “I won’t rest until Minister Mariusz Kamiński and his colleagues are free people again, as they should be, until they are released from prison.” He further revealed his deep disturbance by their “brutal” arrest.

President Duda and other members of the former Law and Justice (PiS) government maintain that Kamiński and Wąsik were unlawfully detained and continue to be legitimate members of parliament. Their stance contradicts the speaker of parliament’s decision, supported by a Supreme Court verdict, which revokes their parliamentary mandates.

However, the legitimacy of the Supreme Court’s ruling has been questioned by European courts, and another chamber of the court recently issued a contrasting judgment. This ruling stated that Speaker Szymon Hołownia was incorrect in withdrawing their parliamentary mandates.

The arrests have further divided an already deeply polarized country. Supporters of the current coalition government consider the imprisonment of Kamiński and Wąsik as progress towards restoring the rule of law after PiS’s eight-year governance. In contrast, PiS loyalists, including party leader Jarosław Kaczyński, gathered outside the Warsaw prison where the arrested individuals were being held. Kaczyński went as far as referring to them as Poland’s first political prisoners since the end of communist rule in 1989, claiming that they were falsely convicted.

To amplify their discontent, the party is organizing a mass protest on Thursday.

In a dramatic response to his conviction, Mariusz Kamiński announced that he would begin a hunger strike. In a statement, he declared, “I treat my conviction for fighting corruption and the unjust action of depriving me of my parliamentary seat as an act of political revenge. Therefore, as a political prisoner, I will start a hunger strike from the first day of my imprisonment.” Deputy Justice Minister Maria Ejchart assured reporters that hunger striking is an individual decision and that all detainees are under medical care.

The arrest and subsequent events are part of a broader power struggle unfolding in Poland following the October 15 election, which resulted in PiS losing its parliamentary majority to a coalition of four parties led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Tusk, who pledged to “restore rule of law” upon taking office, has taken swift actions to sever PiS’s control over institutions like the public media, a move that has drawn criticism for potentially violating the law.

As evidence of this criticism, a Warsaw court recently refused to register new supervisory and management boards for the state-owned broadcaster TVP. However, the government’s subsequent decision to liquidate the broadcaster and appoint new management remains in effect.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What was the reason for the arrest of the former ministers?

A: Former Home Affairs Minister Mariusz Kamiński and his deputy Maciej Wąsik were arrested due to their conviction in an abuse-of-power trial.

Q: Is President Duda planning to pardon them?

A: President Duda did not explicitly state whether he would grant a pardon, leaving it uncertain.

Q: Are Kamiński and Wąsik still considered members of parliament?

A: The speaker of parliament and a Supreme Court verdict have revoked their parliamentary mandates, but the former government camp insists they remain legitimate members.

Q: How is Poland reacting to these events?

A: The arrests have deepened the existing divide in the country, with supporters of the coalition government viewing it as a victory for the rule of law and PiS loyalists considering it an injustice.

Q: Why did Mariusz Kamiński announce a hunger strike?

A: Feeling that his conviction and loss of his parliamentary seat were politically motivated acts of revenge, Kamiński has chosen to protest by going on a hunger strike.