Poland Seeks Extradition of Former Nazi from Canada After Controversial Honoring

Poland is taking steps to extradite a former Nazi officer who was recently honored with a standing ovation in Canada’s House of Commons. Education Minister Przemyslaw Czarnek has requested the extradition of 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, who was hailed as a “hero” for his participation in the First Ukrainian Division during World War II.

The controversy surrounding the honoring of Hunka has prompted Poland to investigate whether he is wanted for crimes against Poland and Polish Jews. The division Hunka fought for, also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division or the SS 14th Waffen Division, was a voluntary unit under the command of the Nazis. It was designated as a criminal organization by the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg in 1946, which found the group guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies has condemned the Division, stating that it was responsible for the mass murder of innocent civilians with unimaginable brutality and malice.

Poland’s ambassador to Canada, Witold Dzielski, has confirmed that the extradition process has not yet started. However, Czarnek has sent a request to the Institute of National Remembrance, a government body responsible for investigating crimes from the Holocaust era, to consider the extradition.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has since apologized for the joint session of Parliament honoring Hunka, acknowledging the mistake and expressing deep embarrassment. Trudeau pledged to offer Parliament’s “unreserved apologies” for the incident, recognizing the violation of the memory of those who suffered under the Nazi regime.

Speaker Anthony Rota also issued his own apology and announced his resignation following the controversy. He expressed regret for recognizing Hunka without fully understanding the implications, especially in light of the pain it caused to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world.

The request for extradition made by Poland is a significant step towards justice and holding individuals accountable for their actions during World War II. It serves as a reminder of the atrocities committed and the ongoing commitment to ensure that those responsible for such crimes face the consequences.

