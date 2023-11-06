Poland’s Election: Shifting Political Landscape and Potential Political Alliances

Poland is gearing up for a highly significant national election that could reshape the country’s political landscape and have far-reaching consequences for the European Union and the conflict in Ukraine. The ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), currently in power for eight years, is vying for an unprecedented third consecutive electoral victory since Poland gained independence from the Soviet Union.

PiS, notorious for its strained relationship with the EU, is facing a tight race against a united opposition led by Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and president of the European Council. Throughout its tenure, PiS has faced criticism from the EU and opposition figures for allegedly undermining Poland’s democratic institutions. The party’s control over the judiciary, public media, and cultural organizations, as well as its stance against abortion access and LGBTQ+ rights, have fueled these concerns.

As the campaign heated up, PiS responded to Tusk’s opposition coalition by accusing him of being submissive to the interests of Brussels and Berlin if he were to regain power. Inflation and border security have been focal points for voters, with the Ukrainian conflict also a critical issue. Poland’s role as a crucial ally to Ukraine during its fight against Russian forces has been instrumental, but tensions arose when Warsaw criticized Ukraine’s government over grain imports.

The election will determine the composition of both houses of the Polish parliament, with parties needing at least 231 seats in the Sejm, the lower house, to secure a majority. If a majority is not achieved, the major blocs will explore coalition or informal agreements to form a government. Speculation arises around PiS potentially forming an alliance with Confederation, a far-right party that opposes support for Ukraine and has garnered support from rural regions once loyal to PiS.

However, the complexities of such power-sharing arrangements ultimately increase the likelihood of a future election being called. As polls close on Sunday evening, results are expected to trickle in overnight, watched closely by Poland, the EU, and Ukraine alike. The outcome will determine not only the country’s future direction but also carry significant implications for the broader European landscape.