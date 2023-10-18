Poland to Hold Referendum on EU Policy towards Asylum Seekers

Poland has announced a new referendum question regarding the European Union’s policy on asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa. The referendum, scheduled for October 15, will ask Poles if they support taking in “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa” as part of an EU relocation scheme.

While Poland has accepted over a million Ukrainian refugees, the country has been less receptive to asylum seekers from Muslim-majority nations. In recent months, there has been an increase in migrants attempting to cross the Belarusian border into Poland, with the Polish government accusing Belarus of using desperate people for political purposes.

The ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) aims to make migration a significant electoral issue in order to maintain power and prevent the opposition Civic Platform from gaining control. The PiS used anti-immigration sentiment to secure an absolute majority in parliament during the 2015 elections, amidst a wave of asylum seekers fleeing conflicts in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Poland, alongside Hungary, has rejected the EU’s proposal for asylum seekers. The PiS has frequently associated Donald Tusk, leader of the Civic Platform, with EU policies on migration and claimed that Tusk has prioritized Germany over Poland. This sentiment is fueled, in part, by lingering anti-German sentiments rooted in World War II. Tusk, on the other hand, has accused the PiS of undermining Polish democracy.

In addition to the referendum on migration, the PiS has planned several other referendums for October 15. These include questions on the privatization of state-owned companies and raising the retirement age. The Polish government is expected to reveal a fourth referendum topic on Monday.