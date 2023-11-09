Poland Boosts Troop Presence at Border Amid Rising Concerns

Poland is taking proactive measures to address the escalating situation at its border with Belarus. In response to the arrival of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries and the growing number of migrants and refugees attempting to cross the border, Poland is planning to deploy up to 10,000 additional troops to support the border guard force.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced that approximately 10,000 soldiers will be stationed at the border, with 4,000 directly supporting the Border Guard and the remaining 6,000 serving as reserves. This move aims to deter any potential aggression and ensure the safety and security of the nation.

The decision to bolster troop presence underscores Poland’s determination to protect its borders while sending a strong message to any potential aggressor. Blaszczak stated, “We move the army closer to the border with Belarus to scare away the aggressor so that it does not dare to attack us.” This strategic positioning seeks to discourage any hostile intentions and maintain peace in the region.

Poland’s concerns about the border area have heightened following the arrival of battle-hardened Wagner mercenaries in Belarus, who have reportedly expressed intentions of targeting Poland. Belarus has also been conducting military exercises near the border, further exacerbating tensions.

Additionally, Poland has experienced a surge in the number of migrants and refugees attempting to cross the border, predominantly from the Middle East and Africa. Tomasz Praga, the head of the Border Guard, revealed that the count of undocumented individuals attempting to cross the Polish-Belarusian border has risen to 19,000 this year, compared to 16,000 last year.

By reinforcing its military presence and fortifying the border, Poland aims to address both the security threats posed by the mercenaries and the challenges associated with irregular migration. The nation remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of its citizens.