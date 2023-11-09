Poland Increases Troop Deployment on Belarusian Border Amidst Growing Migration Concerns

In response to the escalating issue of illegal migration, the Polish government has made the decision to deploy an additional 2,000 troops to its border with Belarus. This number is twice the amount requested by the Border Guard agency and signifies the country’s increasing concerns over the situation. Maciej Wasik, a deputy interior minister, accused the Belarusian authorities of organizing illegal migration in an interview with state news agency PAP.

The migration pressure on the Polish-Belarusian border area has been steadily growing, although it does not compare to the peak witnessed two years ago when a significant number of migrants arrived from the Middle East and Africa. These individuals had been facilitated in their journey by flights and visas provided by the Belarusian government, which Poland considered to be a form of “hybrid warfare.”

To combat this issue, Polish authorities previously built a tall steel wall, which has managed to reduce the number of migrants and refugees crossing the border, although it has not put an end to the problem entirely.

However, the recent fallout from Russia’s war against Ukraine has introduced additional concerns for Poland. The presence of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries in Belarus earlier this summer, following their brief mutiny in Russia, has caused alarm. Furthermore, Belarus recently initiated military exercises near its border with Poland and Lithuania, adding to the tension. In an apparent provocation, two Belarusian helicopters briefly entered Polish airspace, further straining relations between the two nations.

These newly deployed troops will join the existing 2,000 personnel already stationed at the border, providing support to the hundreds of police and Border Guard officers. The troops are expected to reach their designated positions within the next two weeks.

Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, also recently announced that the country will be holding its parliamentary election on October 15. As the ruling authorities seek a third term, they aim to demonstrate their commitment to security and defense, thus reaffirming their dedication to protecting the nation.