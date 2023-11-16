Poland Stands Firm on Ukrainian Grain Ban Despite Expiry

Poland’s government has urged the European Union to extend the ban on Ukrainian grain imports, even after the deadline has passed. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has made a request to the European Commission to ensure the protection of Polish farmers.

In a statement, Morawiecki emphasized the importance of the upcoming parliamentary elections in October for the future of Poland’s agriculture sector. The governing Law and Justice party is actively seeking the support of farmers in its campaign.

The Prime Minister’s stance has remained consistent throughout, as he reiterated on social media platform X, that Poland will not permit itself to be flooded with Ukrainian grain. Regardless of the decisions made in Brussels, Poland is determined not to open its borders.

The European Parliament has also taken an interest in the matter and is scheduled to debate the issue.

Poland’s neighbors, including Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Romania, joined forces with the European Union to impose an embargo on Ukrainian grain from April to September 15 to protect their own farmers. However, goods with proper seals are still allowed to be exported to help Ukraine overcome export route obstacles caused by Russia’s actions during the war.

Janusz Wojciechowski, the EU Agriculture Commissioner and Poland’s former agriculture minister, is attempting to extend the embargo.

The ban has drawn the attention of Polish farm groups, with some representatives scheduled to participate in the debate at the European Parliament. Michal Kolodziejczak, a candidate in the opposition running in the October elections, is among those attending.

Poland has provided military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. However, in response to protests from farmers, the government remains steadfast in its decision to ban the importation of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling party and deputy prime minister, stated during a Cabinet meeting that while Poland is prepared to support Ukraine in its reconstruction, it cannot overlook the welfare and interests of its own citizens, agriculture, and countryside.

In response, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal indicated that Kyiv is considering legal action against the ban. While not intending to harm Polish farmers, Shmygal highlighted the possibility of seeking compensation through WTO arbitration for violations of GATT norms, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.

