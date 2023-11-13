Poland Celebrates Independence Day with Massive Patriotic March

Poland witnessed an extraordinary display of national pride during its Independence Day celebration over the weekend. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Warsaw to honor their country, guided by the values of “God, family, and Fatherland.” This year’s march, organized by nationalist groups, marked 105 years since Poland regained its statehood after World War I. Held against the backdrop of ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the event saw participants carrying the white-and-red flag of Poland and expressing their patriotism peacefully.

While the march has gained attention in recent years due to incidents involving xenophobic slogans and violence, this year’s event proceeded without any disruptions or arrests. Around 40,000 people attended, including families and football supporters. Some banners with far-right slogans were displayed, and a rainbow flag was burned, but overall, the atmosphere remained peaceful. Police removed climate protesters who attempted to obstruct the march route.

The march also coincided with tensions between Poland, Ukraine, and the European Union. Poland has been advocating for truck volume restrictions at the border, while Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry seeks to find a resolution. The international community closely watches these developments, wishing for the preservation of peaceful relations between these neighboring countries.

The recent national election in Poland showcased voters’ desire for change after eight years of nationalist conservative party rule. Centrist, moderate conservative, and left-wing parties gained significant support, signaling a shift towards a more globalist orientation. The Independence March, therefore, reflects not only a celebration of Poland’s sovereignty but also serves as a platform for various ideologies to be expressed.

In a message of national unity, Donald Tusk, the candidate for the winning coalition’s prime ministerial position, emphasized that Independence Day belongs to all Poles. He urged against using national identity as a divisive factor and encouraged embracing the spirit of the holiday as a unifying force.

Importantly, Poland’s Independence Day is a historical milestone that commemorates the country’s regained national sovereignty in 1918, following 123 years of foreign rule by Prussia, Austria, and Russia. President Andrzej Duda, speaking at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, emphasized the significance of this day as a symbol of joy, pride, and glory. Duda also warned of Russian imperialism, highlighting the need for vigilance not only for Ukraine but for the region as a whole.

As Poland reflects on its past and looks towards the future, it is clear that the Independence March provides a platform for diverse voices to express their love for their country. While controversies may arise, the event serves as a testament to the strength and unity of the Polish nation.

