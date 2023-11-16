Poland Responds to Alleged Belarus and Russia Plot to Destabilize EU with Migration Influx

Poland’s government has recently made a startling claim, accusing Belarus and Russia of collaborating to orchestrate a new influx of migrants into the European Union via the Polish border. According to Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik, this operation is said to be organized by the secret services of both countries and is gaining intensity. Poland’s head of the border guard, Tomasz Praga, has labeled the Belarusian services as a criminal group masterminding illegal migration, claiming they profit immensely from these activities.

The previous border crisis, which began in the summer of 2021, witnessed tens of thousands of migrants and refugees, primarily from the Middle East, attempting to cross from Belarus into Poland. At the time, the West accused the Belarusian regime and their ally, Russia, of carrying out a “hybrid” attack, utilizing non-military tactics. However, Minsk denied these allegations.

In response to the crisis, Poland implemented a no-access zone at the border, lasting nine months, which prohibited non-residents, including migrants, aid workers, and media, from the area. The country also deployed thousands of troops and police officers to strengthen border guard patrols and constructed a steel wall along the border. Additionally, Poland approved a law enabling the forced return of migrants to Belarus.

Deputy Interior Minister Wasik has suggested that the situation is currently more manageable than it was two years ago. Nevertheless, according to Tomasz Praga, approximately 19,000 migrants have already attempted to enter Poland from Belarus this year, surpassing the total of 16,000 for the entirety of 2022. The recent month alone witnessed over 4,000 migrants making attempts to cross the border.

Given the current circumstances, the border guard has requested 1,000 additional troops from the defense ministry to be deployed to the border as a response to the growing influx.

