The Role of Security Services in the Recent Increase of Migration at the Polish Border

Poland has recently pointed fingers at the secret services of Belarus and Russia, accusing them of orchestrating a significant surge in migrant influx at the Polish border into the European Union. Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik stated that this operation, allegedly masterminded by the Russian and Belarusian secret services, is intensifying by the day. Although the situation today is not as chaotic as it was two years ago, when thousands of stranded migrants were left at the Poland-Belarus border, Poland still demands more forces to manage the situation effectively.

FAQ:

1. What is the Russian and Belarusian secret service accused of?

The secret services of Russia and Belarus are accused of organizing an influx of migrants into the European Union through the Polish border.

2. Why does Poland require more forces at the border?

Poland believes that an increase in security forces is necessary to manage the growing migrant influx at the Polish border effectively.

Polish border guard chief Tomasz Praga has labeled the Belarusian secret services as a criminal group responsible for illegal immigration and profiting from it. He emphasized that the involvement of Belarusian authorities is crucial for such an operation to take place. In the current year, approximately 19,000 migrants have attempted to enter Poland from Belarus, compared to 16,000 the previous year. Sunday alone saw 160 migrants attempting entry, with a total of 147 more on Monday.

To address this situation, the border guard has requested the defense ministry to send an additional 1,000 troops to the border. Currently, Poland has already deployed 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers to manage the situation. The Polish army has also increased troop presence in the east due to the presence of the Wagner private paramilitary group in Belarus.

This recent surge in migration raises concerns over the involvement of secret services and their impact on EU border security. It calls for increased cooperation and vigilance among the affected countries to effectively manage and address the challenges posed by illegal immigration.

Source: [Source Name]