Poland Restarts Oil Flow Through Key Pipeline After Repairing Leak

Poland has successfully resumed oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline, a crucial link between Russia and Europe, following the repair of a leak that occurred over the weekend. The pipeline operator, PERN, confirmed that the technical services have fully restored the pipeline’s functionality.

Although the Druzhba pipeline has experienced a significant reduction in oil flows due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its operations were temporarily halted after Polish operators discovered the leak. However, there is no evidence to suggest that a third party was responsible for the incident, according to PERN.

The repaired second section of the pipeline is now supplying oil to German customers, while the first section remained operational throughout the incident. This repair comes at a time when Germany has ceased its oil purchases from Russia since January, and the European Union has implemented an embargo on Russian oil supplies since December.

Despite these sanctions, Druzhba has been granted a temporary exemption for Central European countries such as Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, which still depend on energy supplies from Russia. Additionally, Kazakhstan is delivering its own crude oil to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline, with plans to increase the volume to 1.2 million tons by 2023.

To investigate the cause of the leak, PERN has established a task force dedicated to establishing the source of the incident. The Druzhba pipeline, one of the largest in the world with a maximum capacity of 2 million barrels per day, has faced multiple infrastructure damages since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

While Russia has attributed the pipeline damages to Ukraine, the latter has not claimed any responsibility. As the investigation progresses, the focus remains on repairing and securing the vital energy infrastructure to ensure a stable and uninterrupted oil supply to Europe.