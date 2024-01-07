Polish Farmers and the Concerns Surrounding Ukrainian Grain Imports

Polish farmers have recently concluded their blockade of the Poland-Ukraine border crossing, following an agreement with the Polish government that addressed their demands. This development comes after weeks of protest and mistrust towards the new government’s ability to protect local farmers from the influx of Ukrainian grain imports. While the blockade has been called off, farmers continue to emphasize the need to limit the inflow of goods from Ukraine.

The agreement reached between the Polish government and the farmers includes a range of financial support measures. These measures entail the implementation of corn production subsidies, maintaining agricultural taxes at 2023 levels, and increasing preferential liquidity loans. However, restrictions on Ukrainian imports were not mentioned in the deal.

The Polish Agriculture Ministry clarifies that the agreed-upon measures will be undertaken after the completion of the legislative process and obtaining acceptance from the European Commission. This ensures a formal and regulated implementation of the financial demands.

In light of the agreement, farmers remain adamant about their primary concern—limiting the inflow of goods from Ukraine. The EU Agriculture Commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski, acknowledges the growing threat posed by Ukrainian imports to the competitiveness of the European Union’s agricultural sector, including Polish poultry and sugar production. As a result, he expresses the intention to propose EU-wide restrictions on items like sugar, eggs, and poultry from Ukraine.

The issue of Ukrainian trade liberalization has already caused disagreement within the European Commission. The recommendation to pursue full trade liberalization with Ukraine, which may be announced in the coming week, sparks concern among Polish farmers and their national representatives. They caution against Ukraine joining the EU without adequate restrictions, fearing potential imbalances and negative consequences for Poland.

Notably, Polish truckers join the chorus of protesters, expressing their discontent with the EU-Ukraine agreement that has liberalized road transport rules. They believe such liberalization unfairly supports the Ukrainian economy, which has been severely impacted by the Russian invasion.

Both groups of protesters, the farmers and truckers, share a common apprehension about the implications of Ukraine potentially becoming an EU member. They express fears of unfavorable economic consequences and emphasize the need for caution in considering Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

