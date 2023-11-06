Unlocking the Full Potential of Your Trial Subscription

During your trial period, you will gain unlimited access to all the digital content offered by FT.com. Our trial subscription encompasses both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages, providing you with the best of both worlds.

The Standard Digital package offers a wide range of global news, in-depth analysis, and expert opinions. Stay updated on the latest business trends and developments with this comprehensive package.

For those seeking an enhanced experience, our Premium Digital package goes a step further. It includes access to our exclusive business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters that focus on critical business themes. These newsletters feature original and in-depth reporting, providing valuable insights to help you make well-informed decisions.

At the end of your trial, you will automatically be enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan for $69 per month. However, we understand the importance of flexibility, and you have the freedom to change your plan at any time by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

If you wish to make cost savings, you can choose to pay annually and save 20% while retaining your premium access. Alternatively, you can also downgrade to our Standard Digital package, which offers a robust journalistic experience that meets the needs of many users.

No matter what changes you make during the trial period, they will only take effect at the end of the trial. This means you can continue to enjoy full access to our content for four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel your subscription.

Cancellation or changes to your subscription can easily be done online. Simply log into your account, go to the “Settings & Account” section, and select the appropriate options.

To provide convenient payment options, we accept credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal payments. Choose the method that suits you best and embark on a journey of knowledge and insight with FT.com.

Embrace this opportunity to unlock the full potential of your trial subscription and discover the power of FT.com’s digital offerings.