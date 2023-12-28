Poland’s State Media Undergoes Restructuring Amid Political Tensions

Poland’s state media is undergoing a significant restructuring process, despite recent political disputes. The new government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, has announced the liquidation of public media outlets as a means to protect their operations during ongoing funding challenges and facilitate necessary changes within the organizations.

The move comes as critics of the previous government, particularly the nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), accused the state-run broadcasters of serving as propaganda vehicles for the PiS and its allies during their eight-year rule. Tusk’s coalition government, which is pro-EU, has been determined to reform these media outlets.

However, the plan faced a hurdle when Poland’s conservative President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the PiS, vetoed the new government’s budget for public media. This decision led Culture Minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz to initiate the liquidation process for Telewizja Polska SA, Polskie Radio SA, and Polska Agencja Prasowa SA.

The purpose of liquidation, as stated by the minister, is to safeguard the companies, maintain employment for workers, and enable necessary restructuring within the organizations. It should be noted that the liquidation process can be reversed if deemed necessary.

This development has ignited a political row between the Tusk-led government and the PiS and its allies. President Duda’s office accused the culture minister of aggressive behavior, while a PiS lawmaker claimed that the current government is dismantling the Polish media. In defense, Prime Minister Tusk maintained that the government’s actions are in accordance with the law.

FAQs

Q: Why is Poland’s public media being put into liquidation?

A: The liquidation is being carried out to protect the state media organizations during a funding dispute and allow for restructuring.

Q: Can the liquidation process be reversed?

A: Yes, it can be revoked if necessary.

Q: What are the reasons behind the political tension regarding state media?

A: Critics of the previous government allege that the state-run broadcasters served as mouthpieces for the PiS and its allies. The current government aims to reform these media outlets.

Q: How does this liquidation process impact employees?

A: The liquidation process aims to prevent layoffs and secure jobs for workers during the restructuring phase.