Poland’s State Media Faces Liquidation Amid Political Dispute

Poland’s state media outlets have been placed into liquidation amidst a deepening political rift. The move, announced by the new culture minister, does not mean that the public broadcasters will be completely dissolved.

After coming into power, the new pro-EU government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, initiated an overhaul of the state media outlets. Critics of the previous government accused the broadcasters of being mouthpieces for the nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) and its allies during their reign.

However, the government’s plans to reform the media faced a setback when Poland’s conservative President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, vetoed the budget for public media. As a result, the culture minister made the decision to put the companies Telewizja Polska SA, Polskie Radio SA, and Polska Agencja Prasowa SA into liquidation.

The liquidation process serves to protect the organizations amidst the ongoing political dispute. It ensures the continuation of their operations, allows for necessary restructuring, and prevents employee layoffs. Importantly, this action can be reversed if needed.

The state-owned media outlets have become the first battleground between Tusk’s coalition government and PiS and its allies. The new culture minister has faced criticism from the head of Duda’s office, who accused him of being an “aggressor.” Meanwhile, a PiS lawmaker claimed that the government is destroying the Polish media.

In defense of their actions, the new government maintains that their actions are in accordance with the law.

