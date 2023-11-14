Poland seeks extradition of Ukrainian-Canadian WWII veteran over alleged war crimes

A recent controversy has erupted over the honoring of 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian-Canadian man who fought in a German-Nazi division during World War Two. The Polish government is now launching a bid to extradite Hunka from Canada, citing his involvement in crimes against the Polish nation and Poles of Jewish origin. Polish education minister Przemysław Czarnek has taken steps towards initiating the extradition process, requesting the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) to determine whether Hunka is wanted for these crimes.

Hunka’s recognition as a “war hero” during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Canada’s House of Commons has sparked outrage among Jewish groups and Poland’s ambassador to Canada. It was revealed that Hunka was part of an SS division of Ukrainian volunteers that served under the command of Nazi Germany and has been linked to war crimes. Speaker Anthony Rota, who referred to Hunka as a war hero, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who participated in the standing ovation, subsequently issued apologies for their lack of awareness regarding Hunka’s wartime history.

The Ukrainian SS division that Hunka belonged to, known as the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, has been implicated in the massacre of approximately 850 ethnic Poles in the village of Huta Pieniacka. This atrocity took place during Germany’s occupation of Poland, with the village now situated within Ukrainian borders. The Polish IPN has confirmed the involvement of soldiers from this division in the massacre.

It is worth noting that in the 1980s, a Canadian commission of inquiry found insufficient evidence to substantiate charges of war crimes against the Ukrainian SS division. Despite this, Poland’s IPN requested the extradition of another member of the division, Michael Karkoc, from the United States in 2017. Sadly, Karkoc passed away in 2019 before the extradition process could be completed.

Poland and Ukraine have long clashed over their respective interpretations of World War Two history, particularly concerning massacres of ethnic Poles by Ukrainian nationalists during the German-Nazi occupation. However, a significant step towards reconciliation was taken when Presidents Zelensky and Andrzej Duda jointly commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Volhynia massacres, during which up to 100,000 ethnic Poles were killed by Ukrainians.

It is important to understand the complex historical context and the differing perspectives that surround these events. As the Polish government seeks the extradition of Yaroslav Hunka, the outcome of this case will likely have implications for both countries and their ongoing efforts to reconcile their conflicting narratives of World War Two.

FAQ:

Q: What crimes is Yaroslav Hunka accused of?

A: Yaroslav Hunka is accused of crimes against the Polish nation and Poles of Jewish origin.

Q: What SS division did Hunka belong to?

A: Hunka belonged to the Ukrainian SS division known as the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS.

Q: Were charges of war crimes against the Ukrainian SS division proven?

A: In the 1980s, a Canadian commission of inquiry found no substantial evidence to substantiate the charges of war crimes against the Ukrainian SS division.

