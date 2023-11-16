Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia Continue to Enforce Bans on Ukrainian Grains

In a recent decision by the European Commission, the ban on the sales of Ukrainian grains imposed by Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia will not be extended, leaving each country to decide on its own course of action. Despite the disagreement from the European Commission, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia have announced that they will continue to impose restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports. This decision was made in the best interest of the respective countries’ farmers.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed his commitment to extending the ban, stating that it is necessary to protect Polish farmers. The Polish development minister, Waldemar Buda, also confirmed the extension of the ban through a regulation signed on social media platform X. Hungary followed suit by imposing a national import ban on various Ukrainian agricultural products, including grains. Slovakia’s agriculture minister also announced a grain ban in their country.

It is important to note that these bans only apply to domestic imports and will not affect transit to other markets. The European Union’s Trade Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, has urged countries to refrain from implementing unilateral measures against Ukrainian grain imports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has assured a civilized response if any EU members breach the rules.

The European Union has established alternative land routes known as Solidarity Lanes to allow Ukraine to export its grains and oilseeds. This was put in place after Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, abandoned a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal that ensured safe passage for cargo ships. The European Commission has stated that the existing measures will expire as planned since Ukraine has agreed to implement legal measures within 30 days to prevent grain surges.

Farmers in the countries bordering Ukraine have continuously raised concerns about the impact of excessive product supply on domestic prices, leading to financial struggles. While Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia support extending the ban, Bulgaria has voted to lift the restrictions. Romania’s government regrets the absence of a European solution to extend the ban and is awaiting Ukraine’s action plan before making a decision to protect its farmers.

Romania plays a vital role in the alternate flows of grain exports, with over 60% passing through its territory, mainly via the Danube river. Romanian farmers have threatened protests if the ban is not extended. In the past, Ukraine has relied on the Solidarity Lanes for 60% of its exports and the Black Sea for the remaining 40%. Due to recent Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s grain infrastructure, increasing exports through Romania has become challenging.

In conclusion, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia have chosen to uphold their bans on Ukrainian grain imports, despite the European Commission’s decision not to extend the restrictions. The countries have justified their actions as necessary measures to protect their farmers. It is essential for all parties involved to find a balanced solution that both safeguards the interests of domestic farmers and promotes fair trade practices.