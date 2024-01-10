New Government in Poland Leads to Arrest of Former Officials

In a dramatic turn of events, former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski has been arrested and sent to prison on charges of abuse of power. This move comes as part of the new government’s efforts to undo the policies of the previous administration and hold accountable those accused of wrongdoing during their time in power.

Kaminski, a member of the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, declared himself a “political prisoner” and has embarked on a hunger strike as a form of protest. His arrest, along with that of his deputy Maciej Wasik, took place inside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

The newly appointed Prime Minister Donald Tusk, of the Civic Platform party, has made it clear that he intends to distance the country from the far-right nationalism that characterized the previous administration. He seeks to position Poland as a leader in the European Union and maintain strong alliances with the United States and NATO.

The arrests have sparked outrage among supporters of the PiS party, who have gathered in front of the Presidential Palace and the police station where Kaminski and Wasik are being held. President Andrzej Duda, who is closely aligned with PiS, expressed his deep concern over the arrests and vowed to work towards their release.

Despite the tensions between the two factions, both Duda and Tusk have called for calm and pledged to act within the bounds of the law and the constitution. The dispute between the head of state and the new government highlights the challenges that lie ahead as Poland undergoes a political transition.

