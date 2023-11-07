Poland’s Nationalist Government Blames Germany for Various Issues Ahead of Election

Poland’s upcoming election has seen the country’s nationalist government directing blame towards Germany, its NATO ally and largest trading partner, as a means to secure a third term in office. Leaders of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party have accused Germany of attempting to dictate Polish government policies, ranging from migration to gas. This ongoing feud has not only strained the relationship between the two nations but has also caused a rift within Europe’s united front in supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

One of the casualties of this friction is a joint Polish-German tank repair plant, which was intended to aid Ukraine. The project fell apart due to the disagreements between Warsaw and Berlin. Moreover, the PiS party alleges that Germany is plotting to reinstate Donald Tusk, the liberal former prime minister, into power, suggesting that he is merely a pawn of Germany. This narrative has resonated with a portion of the electorate, notably older conservatives who harbor deep mistrust and resentment towards Germany due to the devastation caused by World War Two.

The strained relations between Poland and Germany have also affected their collaboration in assisting Ukraine. Discussions regarding repairing damaged German-made Leopard tanks and the installation of Patriot missile air defense units were met with resistance and mistrust from Poland. The failure to reach an agreement highlights a general lack of trust and a deviation from the norms of partnership within the EU and NATO.

While some analysts believe that the Polish rhetoric towards Germany may subside after the election, tensions are expected to persist due to various issues, including migration. The hope remains that leaders from both countries, along with international allies, can find a way to address and resolve these contentious matters. It is crucial for the stability and cohesion of NATO and the broader European alliance that Poland and Germany find common ground and work together effectively.