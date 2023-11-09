Poland Takes Steps Towards Integrated Air Defense Network with New US Radar

Poland has made significant progress in its efforts to establish an integrated air defense network, including becoming the first international customer for a new radar system developed by the US Army. During the 31st International Defense Industry Exhibition MSPO in Kielce, the Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak signed off on contracts worth over $15.5 billion.

One of the major agreements is the purchase of 12 Lower-Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensors (LTAMDS), an advanced radar system developed by RTX. This deal marks the first international sale of LTAMDS, and it will play a crucial role in Poland’s Wisla air and missile defense system, also known as the Patriot effort. In addition, Poland has expressed its intention to acquire 48 Patriot launchers and a stock of PAC-3 missiles through the US Foreign Military Sales process.

The Wisla program aims to bolster Poland’s missile defense capabilities and enhance national security. The completion of deliveries is scheduled for 2029, with the first batteries set to be delivered in 2026 and 2027. Furthermore, the agreements with RTX and Lockheed Martin on industrial offsets worth approximately zł1 billion ($240 million) will contribute to the development of Poland’s domestic missile defense initiatives.

The offset work related to the LTAMDS deal includes various aspects such as local development of Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) systems, integration of Energy Storage Assembly (ESA), circuit card assembly, and cooling system sustainment. These endeavors will not only strengthen Poland’s defense industry but also foster partnerships and suppliers within the country.

Aside from the LTAMDS deal, Poland has also signed agreements for the Narew SHORAD system, the Zenit MP+ Automated Command and Control Posts (ZSD), and new Naval Strike Missile (NSM) systems for Maritime Missile Units (MJR). These contracts, worth a combined zł54 billion (almost $13 billion), demonstrate Poland’s commitment to modernizing its defense capabilities across various domains.

In a separate contract, the Armament Agency and Polish WB Electronics have agreed on the delivery of nearly 1,700 Miniature FlyEye unmanned aerial systems. This advanced reconnaissance system, equipped with EO/IR turrets and cameras, will provide crucial support to the Polish Army’s operational forces and territorial defense forces.

Poland’s proactive steps in procuring advanced defense systems and fostering domestic industry partnerships bolster its defense posture and contribute to regional security. These investments highlight Poland’s commitment to building a robust and integrated air defense network that addresses modern threats effectively.