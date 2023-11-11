Poland Discovers Leak in Russia’s Druzhba Oil Pipeline, Working to Resolve Issue

Summary

Pumping temporarily ceased on a section of the Druzhba pipeline, a major oil pipeline carrying oil from Russia to Europe, after a leak was detected in central Poland. The exact cause of the leak remains unknown. However, Polish pipeline operator PERN is confident that oil flows can be resumed by Tuesday.

FAQs

1. What is the Druzhba oil pipeline?

The Druzhba oil pipeline is one of the largest pipelines in the world, capable of transporting 2 million barrels of oil per day. It facilitates the transportation of crude oil from Russia to various European countries.

2. How did the leak impact supply to Germany?

While the spokesperson for the federal Economy Ministry in Berlin stated that the security of oil supply to Germany remains unaffected, it is unclear what specific impact the leak has had on German refineries.

3. What is being done to address the leak?

PERN, the Polish pipeline operator, has deployed its services to the damaged section of the Druzhba pipeline. Repair work is currently underway, and it is expected that pumping will resume by Tuesday morning.

The article does not provide sources.