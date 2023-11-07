Poland’s Prime Minister Stands Firm on Grain Import Embargo

In the midst of intense election campaigning, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has reiterated his stance on maintaining the country’s ban on Ukrainian grain imports. Despite calls to lift the embargo, Morawiecki remains steadfast in his commitment to protect Polish farmers and safeguard the stability of the agricultural market.

Acknowledging the upcoming parliamentary elections as a crucial factor in the future of Poland’s agriculture, Morawiecki emphasized the need for consistent regulations. The ruling Law and Justice party has placed significant importance on attracting farmer voters in their campaign.

Poland, along with other EU member states including Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Romania, initially imposed the ban on Ukrainian corn, wheat, sunflower, and rapeseed to prevent an oversupply in their domestic markets. Although Ukraine is facing challenges with regards to its usual export routes due to Russia’s blockage, sealed goods are permitted for transit.

While the European Commission is considering lifting the embargo, Poland has taken a proactive approach by urging the EU to extend the ban further. “Regardless of the decisions of the clerks in Brussels, we will not open up our borders,” Morawiecki stated.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, who previously served as Poland’s agriculture minister, supports an extension of the embargo and is actively advocating for it. Tuesday’s debate in the European Parliament highlighted the differing perspectives on this matter.

Despite Poland’s ongoing support for Ukraine in areas such as military and humanitarian aid, the government remains resolute in protecting its local agriculture and rural communities. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling party and deputy prime minister, emphasized the importance of prioritizing Polish citizens and their agricultural interests.

As the debate continues, it is essential to balance international cooperation with safeguarding the domestic agricultural sector. Poland’s unwavering commitment to its farmers hints at the complex nature of trade decisions and the delicate balance between geopolitical realities and domestic priorities.