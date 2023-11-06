Poland and Baltic States Prepare to Secure Borders Amidst Rising Tensions

In a proactive move to address the growing concerns of border security, Poland and the Baltic states are taking measures to secure their borders with Belarus. The decision comes amidst rising tensions on NATO’s eastern flank and the presence of Russian mercenaries, believed to be from the Wagner Group.

Poland’s Interior Minister, Mariusz Kaminski, stated that if a “critical incident” involving the Wagner mercenaries occurs, the borders with Belarus will be completely closed. This action is in response to the presence of the battle-hardened mercenaries and the increasing number of migrants attempting to cross the border, facilitated by Belarus.

The joint press conference held by Mariusz Kaminski, along with his Lithuanian, Latvian, and Estonian counterparts, emphasized the demand for the immediate departure of the Wagner Group from Belarus, as well as the repatriation of illegal migrants. Kaminski reiterated that in the event of a critical incident at the Polish or Lithuanian border, immediate retaliation will follow, leading to the closure of all border crossings.

Lithuanian Interior Minister, Agne Bilotaite, highlighted the two criteria that could result in a border closure. The first criterion is an armed incident posing a serious threat to national security, while the second is a mass breakthrough of migrants across the border. Lithuania is already proposing to close two of its four remaining border crossing points with Belarus to enhance security measures and concentrate resources at the remaining crossings.

These actions underscore the growing concerns of EU and NATO members regarding border security. The presence of Russian mercenaries in Belarus and the alleged facilitation of migrants by the Belarusian authorities have raised alarm bells. The response from Poland and the Baltic states reflects their commitment to maintaining the integrity of their borders and ensuring the safety of their nations.

As tensions continue to escalate, the fate of the Wagner Group and its operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa hangs in the balance. The recent plane crash, believed to have killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, adds further uncertainty to the situation.

While the Belarusian foreign ministry has not yet responded to the specific concerns raised by Poland and the Baltic states, it is clear that these nations are prepared to take decisive action to protect their borders and interests. The closure of border crossing points and the demand for the departure of the Wagner Group and repatriation of illegal migrants demonstrate a united front against potential threats.