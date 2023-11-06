Poland and Baltic States Prepare to Secure Borders Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions on NATO and the European Union borders with Belarus, the interior ministers of Poland and the Baltic states have issued a warning and announced measures to combat any military incidents or mass migration push from Belarus. The ministers expressed concern over the presence of Russian mercenaries and the inflow of migrants from the Middle East and Africa into Europe, despite the implementation of barriers.

In a joint statement following their talks in Warsaw, the ministers demanded the immediate removal of the Wagner Group mercenaries from Belarus’ territory. They also called for the removal of migrants from border areas and their repatriation to their respective countries of origin.

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski of Poland emphasized that any critical incident involving the military or a sudden influx of migrants would be met with an immediate and comprehensive response. This response would include the closure of all border crossings for both travelers and goods.

The four countries, which are also members of the European Union, have shown solidarity with Ukraine in its struggle against Russia’s invasion and have shown support for the opposition movement in Belarus. Lithuania has already temporarily closed two of its border crossings with Belarus.

The recent demise of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, has raised questions about the group’s future. Minister Kaminski has described the mercenaries as “extremely dangerous” and “demoralized,” highlighting the threat they pose to Belarus and the entire region.

In an effort to bolster security, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Wagner fighters to pledge their allegiance to the Russian state. Furthermore, reports have emerged that Russia is relocating short-range nuclear weapons to Belarus, prompting concern about the region’s security architecture and NATO’s military alliance.

As tensions continue to rise, Poland and the Baltic states remain committed to safeguarding their borders and maintaining regional stability. The implementation of these measures serves as a deterrent and reinforces their resolve to address any potential threats effectively.