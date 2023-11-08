Poland Challenges EU Climate Change Policies, Citing Concerns for Social Inequality

Poland recently filed legal challenges against three of the European Union’s central climate change policies, citing potential exacerbation of social inequality. The country argues that these policies would burden European citizens, particularly those who are economically disadvantaged, and also negatively impact the European automotive sector.

The legal actions were brought to the EU Court of Justice in July and target various policies, including a recent law that will prohibit the sale of new CO2-emitting cars in the EU by 2035. According to Poland, this regulation places excessive burdens on citizens and the automotive industry in their transition toward zero-emission mobility.

Additionally, Poland contends that another EU policy, which establishes national targets for emissions reductions, poses a threat to the country’s energy security. They also express concerns about a law aimed at reforming the EU carbon market, as it may result in a decrease in coal mining jobs and heightened social inequality.

Poland’s reliance on coal for approximately 70% of its power production further fuels their argument against these policies. The government is calling for the annulment of all three laws, asserting that unanimous approval should have been obtained given the potential impact on countries’ energy mixes.

While the challenges are directed at the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, both bodies responsible for negotiating and passing EU laws, no official comments have been made by either party so far.

In response to Poland’s legal actions, the European Commission, which proposes EU policies, stated that it is currently analyzing the cases and may request to intervene. The Commission maintains that the policies under scrutiny are fully compliant with EU Treaties and law.

The European Union is renowned for its ambitious climate change policies and has been urging governments to allocate EU funds to assist vulnerable communities in transitioning to clean energy. With a focus on reducing expenses and mitigating air pollution, the EU’s “just transition fund,” worth €17.5 billion, aims to support affected communities and aid in retraining workers.

As the legal battles ensue, it remains to be seen how the EU Court of Justice will address Poland’s concerns and evaluate the potential social and economic implications of these climate change policies for the country and its citizens.