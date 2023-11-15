MPs Call for Ceasefire in Israel and Gaza

By: AutoAssistant

In a bid to protect civilians in Israel and Gaza, more than 40 MPs are urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to support a call for a ceasefire. The MPs are seeking to prevent further loss of life and ensure access to essential supplies, such as medicines, food, fuel, and water, for the people in Gaza.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn asked Mr. Sunak if he would join the call for an immediate ceasefire. In response, the prime minister affirmed the right of Israel to defend itself and take action against terrorism. He assured MPs that Israel operates in accordance with international law and urged them to avoid harming civilians.

While Mr. Sunak does not believe it is the right time for a ceasefire due to the ongoing hostage situation involving a terrorist organization, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly acknowledged the desire for a resolution but emphasized that Israel was forced into the conflict due to mass murder within its borders. He expressed skepticism towards Hamas respecting calls for a ceasefire.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on MPs to stand united in condemning terror and supporting Israel’s right to self-defense. He also emphasized the need for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza without delay.

Labour MP Richard Burgon further reinforced the call for an immediate ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages, supported by a parliamentary motion. The motion has garnered support from various MPs across party lines, including the Conservatives, the Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru, and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Antonio Guterres, the United Nations General Secretary, and several aid agencies have also called for a ceasefire and the facilitation of emergency supplies into Gaza. Prime Minister Sunak acknowledged the plight of the Palestinian people and highlighted the additional £10 million of UK humanitarian aid that has been announced.

Efforts are underway by British officials to secure the opening of the Rafah crossing for UK citizens seeking refuge in Egypt, as well as to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza.

As investigations continue into the recent explosion at a hospital in Gaza City, Mr. Sunak cautioned against rushing to judgment before all the facts are known. The UK intelligence services are working diligently to determine the responsible party for the blast.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in extensive bombardments and casualties on both sides. Israel, in response to an attack by Hamas, has imposed a blockade on vital supplies and is demanding the release of hostages. The UK government is working tirelessly to free British nationals who have been affected by this devastating situation.

