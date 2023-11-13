Is a Normalization Deal Between Israel and Saudi Arabia Imminent?

In recent interviews with US television networks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism about the prospect of a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia. While acknowledging that there are major issues to address, Netanyahu stated that a groundswell of support from various stakeholders could be garnered if the core components of the accord are resolved.

Netanyahu emphasized the possibility of change in the Middle East, with Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United States sharing a common goal of making a quantum leap. He acknowledged that there is a limited window of opportunity, urging the need for progress in the next few months before potentially facing delays for several years.

When asked about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Netanyahu praised him as a visionary and expressed delight over his comments regarding the normalization of ties with Israel. Both leaders have expressed optimism about the possibility of achieving peace in the region.

However, there are significant obstacles to overcome. Saudi Arabia is requesting a major mutual defense pact with the US, significant arms deals, cooperation in establishing a civilian nuclear program on Saudi soil, and Israeli concessions to the Palestinians. The issue of uranium enrichment on Saudi soil has also raised concerns, with Netanyahu highlighting the importance of not jeopardizing Israel’s security.

Netanyahu’s coalition partners have expressed reservations about potential concessions to the Palestinians as part of the Saudi agreement. While Netanyahu believes that his coalition partners will ultimately support the deal once they see its full package, he does not anticipate that it will require blowing up his coalition.

In conclusion, while a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia is still a work in progress, the interviews with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provide insights into the ongoing negotiations and the potential for significant geopolitical changes in the Middle East.

FAQs:

1. What is a normalization deal?

A normalization deal refers to an agreement between two countries or parties to establish normalized diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations. It often includes the exchange of ambassadors, trade agreements, and cooperation in various fields.

2. What are the major issues in the potential accord between Israel and Saudi Arabia?

Some of the major issues in the potential accord include uranium enrichment on Saudi soil, Israeli concessions to the Palestinians, mutual defense pacts, and significant arms deals.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel – https://www.timesofisrael.com/pm-saudi-deal-likely-but-time-is-short-mbs-a-visionary-coalition-would-back-accord