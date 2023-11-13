A New Era for Israel and the Middle East: A Transformative Approach

In a momentous speech, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted the potential for a historic transformation in Israel’s regional relations and security. Furthermore, he emphasized the potential for a significant shift in Jewish-Islamic ties and the international community as a whole.

Netanyahu’s address came just days after his meeting with US President Joe Biden, where the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia was discussed. This partnership, which seemed improbable not long ago, has been quietly advanced by the Biden administration.

The recent television interview of Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman, added to the significance of Netanyahu’s speech. Bin Salman confirmed that the possibility of Saudi-Israel peace is drawing closer each day, describing it as “the biggest historical deal since the end of the Cold War.”

While experts had struggled for years to expand Israel’s circle of peace, Netanyahu, without viewing the Palestinians as a hindrance, signed the Abraham Accords during the Trump presidency. Now, under Biden’s leadership, he has brought Israel to the brink of peace with Saudi Arabia.

With President Biden’s optimistic approach, bin Salman’s revealing interview, and the announcement of a planned economic corridor linking India to Europe via Israel and Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu confidently asserted that Israel and the Middle East are on the verge of a historic change. He described it as “a monumental change, another pivot of history.”

Netanyahu expressed his belief in an even more significant breakthrough, namely an historic peace agreement with Saudi Arabia. He claimed that such a peace treaty would contribute to ending the Arab-Israeli conflict, encourage other Arab states to normalize relations with Israel, and improve the prospects for peace with the Palestinians. Additionally, it would promote reconciliation between Judaism and Islam and foster harmony between Jerusalem and Mecca.

In his speech, Netanyahu touched upon the potential hurdles that may arise in the process of bringing the behind-the-scenes interactions into the public domain. One such challenge is reconciling Israel’s need to maintain its qualitative military edge with Saudi Arabia’s military demands in the region, which remains significantly threatening. Furthermore, ensuring adequate safeguards against the necessity for Saudi nuclear weapons in response to Iran’s pursuit of atomic capabilities is crucial.

Addressing the Palestinian issue, Netanyahu outlined a possible route for the Palestinians to benefit from the peace process rather than obstructing it. He stated that Israeli-Palestinian peace requires the Palestinians to reject Jew-hatred and accept the Jewish state’s right to exist within its historic homeland.

However, it remains unclear how Netanyahu plans to navigate the challenges posed by his governing coalition, which is largely hostile to substantial concessions for the Palestinians. This transformative promise, as described by the Prime Minister, has the potential to reshape not only Israel’s geopolitical landscape but also its political alignments.

Notably absent from Netanyahu’s speech was any mention of the internal division that he and his coalition have sparked in Israel during their nine months in power. Proposed legislation that could undermine the judicial system and grant excessive power to the governing majority has agitated the country, leading to unprecedented internal tensions.

While Netanyahu briefly mentioned Israel’s commitment to democracy during his remarks with President Biden, it is essential to recognize the concerns raised by critics regarding potential threats to Israeli freedoms. The Prime Minister’s determination to reform the judicial system and implement radical far-right and ultra-Orthodox policies have contributed to significant dissent within the country.

As Israel approaches this new era, it is crucial to address both the potential transformative advancements in regional peace and security and the internal challenges facing the nation. Balancing external diplomacy with internal unity will be key to navigating the complex dynamics of the Israeli landscape.

