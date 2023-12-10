The Government’s Commitment to Serving the People: A Fresh Perspective

In a recent virtual address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the government’s dedication to serving the people. Contrary to the perception of a “Mai-Baap Sarkar” (paternalistic government), PM Modi reiterated that his administration is focused on serving the needs of mothers, fathers, and all citizens.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the public’s trust in the “Modi ki guarantee,” which ensures the delivery of promised benefits. At the same time, he criticized the opposition for their failure to understand that false promises are ineffective in winning over the hearts of the people. According to PM Modi, elections cannot be won solely through social media campaigns; genuine connection with the people is essential.

“We have established a direct relationship, an emotional bond between the central government and the people of the country. Our government is not a ‘mai-baap sarkar’ but a government that serves mothers-fathers. The manner in which a child serves his parents, in the same way this Modi works to serve you,” he stated.

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the opposition, highlighting the consequences of their political self-interest. Had previous governments prioritized serving the people instead, much of the population would have been spared from scarcity, problems, and pain, claimed PM Modi.

The government’s initiatives have resonated with the public, shifting the dynamic from a dependency on entitlements to targeted identification and accessibility. The ongoing Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) has played a crucial role in reaching out to eligible beneficiaries across the country. Through this campaign, over 35 lakh people have obtained Ayushman cards for medical insurance, while more than one lakh have acquired or applied for LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme.

Additionally, the VBSY has successfully engaged with over 40,000 village panchayats, connecting with more than 1.25 crore individuals who previously had limited access to government initiatives. The vehicles associated with the campaign have become a symbol of “Modi’s guarantee” and are seen as a bridge between the government and the people.

PM Modi emphasized his commitment to prioritizing the most vulnerable sections of society. For him, every mother, sister, daughter, farmer, and youth in the country is a VIP. He further highlighted the government’s focus on women-led development, with nearly 70% of beneficiaries under the PM Awas scheme being women. Furthermore, seven out of every ten beneficiaries under the Mudra scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to small businesses, are women.

In conclusion, it is evident that the government’s approach is centered on improving the lives of the people it serves. This commitment is reflected in the direct connection established between the government and citizens, as well as in the proactive measures taken to reach those who have historically been excluded from government schemes.