An Extraordinary Triumph for India at the G20 Summit

The G20 summit held last week proved to be a momentous occasion for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The grandeur of the event left a lasting impression on the collective memory of the nation, and it will be remembered for years to come.

The Prime Minister’s confident stride around the magnificent Bharat Mandapam, where he spent over an hour receiving and warmly welcoming guests, was captured in countless images. The declarative nameplate that identified him as the ‘Prime Minister of Bharat’ further emphasized his vision for a greater India. It seems that Modi’s preference for the name ‘Bharat’ has emerged after opposition parties adopted ‘INDIA’ as their alliance’s acronym. This shift in nomenclature leaves us pondering what the future might hold for names such as the Indian Ocean. Will it be renamed the Bharat Ocean? Only time will tell.

Never before had seasoned diplomats from around the world witnessed such a grand event at a G20 summit. Amitabh Kant, an esteemed IAS officer who served as the Sherpa representing India, played an instrumental role in ensuring the summit’s success. Kant worked tirelessly for this year-long event, and his efforts are commendable. Beyond Kant’s contributions, let us not forget the Foreign Service officers who burned the midnight oil to ensure a smooth and seamless execution of the summit. Their dedication to obtaining approval and signatures from 20 Foreign Ministers and 20 heads of state on a single document was truly impressive.

The intricacies of the Russia-Ukraine war and climate change posed significant challenges for the Sherpas. Delicate consensus had to be reached, with extreme attention paid to semantics. While Ukraine expressed dissatisfaction with the declaration, Russia, a valuable supplier of oil to India, found solace in its perception that India had outperformed the West.

During the summit, PM Modi engaged in one-on-one discussions with various world leaders, including the US President, the British Prime Minister, the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. These discussions addressed bilateral issues and resulted in the resolution of some matters. Overall, the summit showcased India’s growing relevance and prominence on the global stage, elevating both Modi and the nation of Bharat.

An exemplary achievement of the summit was India’s initiative to induct the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20. By offering a platform for the AU President to participate as an invitee, India aimed to give voice to a region that has long been neglected in global affairs. China’s proactive involvement in assisting African countries has accentuated the urgency for India to neutralize this first-mover advantage. Additionally, India has proposed the establishment of a corridor linking India to Europe via West Asia. This corridor, which aims to facilitate the movement of goods, technology, and energy, presents a potential rival to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

While the G20 summit demonstrated India’s remarkable capabilities, it also presented opportunities for candid discussions. PM Trudeau of Canada, who has a significant Sikh supporter base in his country, was confronted by Modi regarding his failure to control Khalistani separatists. The presence of a large number of Khalistan-supporting Sikhs in Canada remains a mystery, but the conversation between both leaders shed light on this perplexing situation.

PM Modi’s relentless efforts to showcase India and himself have undoubtedly had a positive impact on his chances for re-election in 2024. The grandiosity of the G20 summit, coupled with achievements like Chandrayaan-3’s anticipated landing at the moon’s south pole, have bolstered Modi’s popularity. While significant expenses were incurred for these endeavors, the accomplishments far outweighed the costs. India’s performance at the G20 summit undoubtedly solidified its position as a global powerhouse.

