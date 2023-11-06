PM Narendra Modi Celebrates 73rd Birthday with Cross-Border Prayers

On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India received special prayers from devotees at Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. Led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the devotees gathered to offer their heartfelt wishes for the well-being of Prime Minister Modi and the prosperity of the nation.

In a significant display of unity and goodwill, prayers were held at the revered Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, located across the border. Although physically separated, the devotees transcended boundaries and celebrated harmoniously with their Indian counterparts.

The prayers were accompanied by the presentation of Chandoa and Rumala Sahib sets, symbolizing the devotees’ sincere prayers for the Prime Minister’s long and healthy life. Mr. Sirsa also commended Prime Minister Modi for his instrumental role in making the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor a reality.

The Head Granthi of Gurdwara Sahib, S Giani Gobind Singh, and Pakistan Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Member S Inderjit Singh extended their best wishes to Prime Minister Modi and presented him with traditional tokens of respect and goodwill. These included a turban, a siropa (robe of honor), and prasad (sacred food).

The Kartarpur Corridor, inaugurated in 2019 to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary, has provided Sikh pilgrims with a visa-free route to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. This development has fulfilled a longstanding wish of the Sikh community to visit the final resting place of their founder without the hassle of a cumbersome visa process.

Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan are now connected by a 4.7-kilometer-long corridor, allowing pilgrims to embark on a spiritual journey with greater ease and simplicity.

As the Prime Minister celebrates his special day, the prayers offered by devotees across the border serve as a reminder of the power of unity and the shared desire for peace and prosperity among nations and communities.