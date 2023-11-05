Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Sant Ravidas Memorial in Sagar District

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated a unique temple-cum-memorial in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh. The memorial is dedicated to the mystic poet and social reformer, Sant Ravidas, and serves as a significant development in preparation for the upcoming state elections. During the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Modi conducted the traditional ‘bhoomi pujan’ and laid the foundation stone in Badtuma village.

Accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai Patel, and Union Minister Virendra Kumar, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep respect for Sant Ravidas as he bowed before his idol. He also took the opportunity to inspect a miniature model of the forthcoming memorial-cum-temple. The Prime Minister’s visit to the state began with his arrival at Khajuraho airport, followed by a helicopter journey to Badtuma.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering in Dhana, where he will inaugurate the expansion of the Bina-Kota railway line project and lay the foundation stones for various road projects. These initiatives signify the culmination of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ongoing ‘Samrasta (Harmony) Yatras,’ which were initiated from five locations in the state on July 25.

Officials have revealed that the temple-cum-memorial dedicated to Sant Ravidas will occupy a vast 11-acre land area. This impressive structure aims to embody the teachings of the esteemed social reformer, while also providing residential facilities for devotees. Furthermore, the memorial will house a museum, art gallery, and other amenities, adding to its significance as a cultural and spiritual hub.

This marks Prime Minister Modi’s second visit to Madhya Pradesh, a BJP-ruled state where assembly polls are expected to take place by the end of the year. Previously, on July 1, Modi interacted with tribal leaders, women belonging to self-help groups, and young football players in Shahdol district. The inauguration of the Sant Ravidas memorial signifies the government’s commitment to promoting cultural harmony and preserving the legacy of great personalities who have contributed to society.