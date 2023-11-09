India’s Youth: The Driving Force Shaping the Nation’s Future

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful address to the nation, highlighting the significant role of the country’s youth in shaping its future. While emphasizing the importance of democracy, demography, and diversity, PM Modi expressed his confidence in India’s potential to realize its dreams.

The Prime Minister hailed the youth from small cities, acknowledging the immense impact they have made in various fields. He placed his faith in the “Yuva shakti” (youth power) of the nation, noting that Indian youth have already showcased their talents by placing India in the world’s first three startup ecosystems.

In today’s technology-driven world, PM Modi emphasized that India’s young talent will play a pivotal role. He firmly stated that the capabilities of the Indian people are evident in shaping a changing world. Moreover, he affirmed that India’s greatest strength lies in the trust exhibited by its citizens in the government, the bright future of the country, and the trust the world places in India.

PM Modi’s vision for India’s future includes the goal of becoming the world’s third-largest global economy within the next five years. He assured the nation, calling it “Modi’s guarantee,” that opportunities in India are abundant and will continue to grow indefinitely.

The Prime Minister reflected on India’s progress, declaring that the country has rid itself of the “slave mentality” and is marching forward with new confidence and resolve. He reminded the citizens of their fortune to live in this era of independence, referring to it as the “Amrit Kaal” (the golden age). PM Modi emphasized that the decisions, actions, and sacrifices made during this era will impact the course of history for generations to come.

In conclusion, PM Modi’s address on India’s 77th Independence Day celebrated the youth as the driving force behind the nation’s progress. With the foundation of democracy, the advantage of a young population, and the richness of diversity, India stands poised to fulfill its aspirations and make its mark on the world stage. It is now up to the youth to harness their power, abilities, and innovative spirit to shape India’s future as a leading global player.