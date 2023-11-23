PM Modi Welcomes Recent Israel-Hamas Developments and G20 Agreement

New Delhi – In light of recent developments between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister Modi expressed optimism that all hostages would be released soon and reiterated his condemnation of terrorism and the loss of innocent lives. During the virtual G20 summit, PM Modi underscored the importance of timely and uninterrupted humanitarian aid in Gaza and emphasized the need to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating into a larger regional crisis.

The G20 summit resulted in agreements on various key issues. These include a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and the recognition that the death of innocent civilians, especially women and children, is unacceptable. The participants also reached a consensus on early, effective, and safe distribution of humanitarian aid, as well as the importance of a humanitarian pause and the release of hostages. Furthermore, there was recognition of the Israel-Hamas issue requiring a resolution through a two-state solution, the need for regional peace and stability, and the significance of reducing political tensions through dialogue and diplomacy.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar later clarified that while an overwhelming number of countries explicitly supported the two-state solution, there was no consensus among all nations.

The Israel-Hamas conflict dominated much of the summit’s discussions, overshadowing Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin used the opportunity to respond to criticism of his actions against Ukraine, asserting that military actions are always a tragedy affecting specific individuals and families. Putin also expressed concern over the civilian casualties in Gaza, highlighting the alarming statement made by the United Nations Secretary-General about the high number of casualties, particularly among children.

During his opening remarks, PM Modi stressed the importance of tackling the security challenges and instability prevailing in the West Asia region. He emphasized that the G20 leaders coming together symbolizes their collective sensitivity to these issues and their commitment to finding solutions. Modi condemned terrorism unequivocally and reiterated that the loss of innocent lives, regardless of the location, is condemnable.

Israel has announced the release of 50 hostages, primarily women and children, over a four-day period. The release of additional hostages will determine the extension of the truce.

Overall, the recent developments between Israel and Hamas, as well as the agreements reached at the G20 summit, signal a unified global commitment to addressing terrorism, supporting humanitarian efforts, and working towards regional peace and stability.

### FAQ

What is the G20 summit?

The G20 summit is an annual meeting of the leaders from the world’s major economies to discuss and coordinate on global economic issues.

What is the two-state solution?

The two-state solution refers to the concept of establishing two separate states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side with secure and recognized borders.

What is the significance of the release of hostages?

The release of hostages is an important step towards de-escalating the Israel-Hamas conflict and promoting humanitarian efforts to protect innocent lives.

What is the role of humanitarian aid in Gaza?

Humanitarian aid plays a crucial role in providing essential support, such as food, medical supplies, and shelter, to the people of Gaza who are affected by the conflict. It helps alleviate suffering and ensures the basic needs of the population are met.

How can dialogue and diplomacy reduce political tensions?

Engaging in constructive dialogue and diplomatic negotiations allows conflicting parties to address their concerns, find common ground, and work towards peaceful resolutions. It fosters understanding, builds trust, and mitigates tensions that may arise from differing viewpoints or interests.