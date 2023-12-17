PM Modi’s Convoy Makes Way for Ambulance, Demonstrating Commitment to Emergency Services

In a display of his unwavering commitment to emergency services, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again halted his convoy in Varanasi to make way for an ambulance. This act exemplifies the Prime Minister’s belief that saving lives should always take precedence.

Last year, he made a similar decision when he was traveling from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, putting the urgency of the situation ahead of his own schedule. This incident in Varanasi further solidifies his dedication to ensuring timely medical assistance for those in need, regardless of his own agenda.

On December 17, PM Modi arrived in Varanasi, his Parliamentary constituency, to inaugurate several crucial development projects. During his two-day visit, he will not only launch and inaugurate 37 projects worth over ₹19,000 crore, but also engage in meaningful interactions with the attendees of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition at Cutting Memorial Inter College.

The projects being inaugurated and initiated by the Prime Minister hold immense value for Varanasi and Purvanchal, as they will contribute to the region’s overall growth and development. Additionally, PM Modi is set to kick off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 from Namo Ghat and inaugurate a new train connecting Kanyakumari to Varanasi.

It is worth mentioning that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, an initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has extended its reach beyond Varanasi into other states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. These states have recently held assembly elections, making the Yatra an opportune platform for the Prime Minister to connect with the citizens and understand their aspirations.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to halt his convoy and make way for an ambulance emphasizes his dedication to prioritizing emergency services. His ongoing efforts in Varanasi and beyond demonstrate his unwavering commitment to fostering the development of the nation and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

