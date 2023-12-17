PM Modi and Oman Sultan Discuss Gaza Crisis and Call for a Peaceful Solution

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman recently met to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the urgent need for a two-state solution. The leaders emphasized the importance of addressing the humanitarian crisis and condemned terrorism in all its forms.

During the Sultan’s historic visit to India, the two countries signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs), which included one for intelligence sharing to combat money laundering and terror financing. This marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, as it was the Sultan’s first visit to India in 26 years.

In his announcement, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the “India-Oman Joint Vision-A Partnership for Future,” which outlined concrete action-points for collaboration in various areas. The leaders expressed hope for the signing of a free trade agreement, which would further strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations.

While the focus of the meeting was on the Israel-Hamas conflict, the leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual concern. They stressed the importance of abiding by international law, rejecting violent extremism, and resolving conflicts through peaceful dialogue and diplomacy.

India’s vote in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza demonstrated its recognition of the gravity of the crisis. Oman, on the other hand, has been vocal in advocating for an independent investigation into Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The joint statement issued after the meeting did not explicitly mention the situation in West Asia but conveyed the leaders’ commitment to addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation and the need for a two-state solution. Additionally, the talks centered on enhancing defense cooperation, with Oman being India’s closest defense and maritime security partner in the Gulf.

The newly adopted joint vision will prioritize areas such as maritime cooperation, energy security, green energy, space technology, digital payments, and more. Both leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reaffirmed their commitment to combating it. They further emphasized the universal values of peace, coexistence, and tolerance, while renouncing violent extremism.

In conclusion, the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Sultan Haitham underlined the significance of peace and stability globally and in the region. It showcased the shared commitment of India and Oman to promoting international law, respecting national sovereignty, and fostering dialogue as the means to resolve conflicts.