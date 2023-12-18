India to Soar Among Top Economies, Declares PM Modi

In a momentous announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed that India will ascend to the ranks of the world’s top three economies during his third term. This audacious prediction came during the inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB), a symbol of India’s fortitude and ambition.

The people of Surat have long been aware of Modi’s unwavering commitments, witnessing firsthand how his guarantees have transformed into reality. The SDB, a global hub for trading rough and polished diamonds and jewelry, showcases the tremendous talent and expertise present within India’s design and material sphere.

India’s economic prowess has already ascended to the fifth position globally, surging from the tenth spot over the past decade. Prime Minister Modi confidently assured that India will reach the dizzying heights of the world’s top three economies in his third term.

The government has meticulously planned for the next 25 years, aiming to establish a $5-10 trillion economy and achieve record-breaking export figures. By developing the SDB complex, sprawled over 35 acres with its nine towers encompassing a staggering 67,28,604 sqft, at a cost of approximately Rs 3,400 crore, India showcases its architectural grandeur and ambition.

En route to the SDB, Modi was greeted fervently by a throng of supporters lining the streets. Addressing the crowd, the Prime Minister emphasized how the Surat diamond industry already employs eight lakh individuals, with the addition of the SDB generating an additional 1.5 lakh jobs.

This diamond bourse is not just another gem; it symbolizes Surat’s magnificence and will undoubtedly be regarded as a global benchmark for the industry. India leads in diamond exports, including silver cut and lab-grown diamonds, yet its overall contribution to the global gems and jewelry exports merely stands at 3.5%. However, with Surat at the helm, this figure could skyrocket into double digits.

To support this vision, the government has identified the gems and jewelry sector as a focal point for export promotion. Efforts include encouraging patented design, diversification of export products, collaboration with other countries for better technology, and the promotion of lab-grown and green diamonds.

The “Made in India” brand has swiftly become a global sensation, offering substantial advantages to businesses in the jewelry sector. Prime Minister Modi urges stakeholders to make a pledge and work tirelessly to fulfill it, capitalizing on the tremendous potential that lies ahead.

In another significant development, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the state-of-the-art terminal building at Surat Airport, a remarkable gift for the city and its people. With an investment of Rs 353 crore, this upgraded facility promises to uplift the aviation experience for travelers in Surat.

India’s trajectory towards economic supremacy continues to gather momentum under Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership. As the nation surges forward, the future holds great promise for India’s position among the world’s elite economies.

