Prime Minister Holds Crucial Talks with Saudi Crown Prince

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud held a high-profile meeting to discuss various key areas of cooperation between the two nations. The talks, which took place at Delhi’s Hyderabad House, focused on trade, connectivity, defense, and cultural exchange.

The meeting marked the co-chairing of the First Leaders’ Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, a bilateral agreement signed in Riyadh in 2019. This council aims to strengthen the ties between India and Saudi Arabia and assess the progress of various committees, including those related to politics, security, economy, and investments.

During the talks, both leaders explored all dimensions of the bilateral relationship and expressed their commitment to further enhancing collaboration in areas such as security, defense, and trade. They addressed regional and international issues of mutual interest and deliberated on ways to bolster people-to-people ties and cultural cooperation.

India and Saudi Arabia share a long-standing history of friendly relations, which is reflected in their flourishing bilateral trade. Data from the government indicates that trade between the two countries has reached an unprecedented high of USD 52.75 billion in the last fiscal year. This robust economic partnership further reinforces their close ties.

Furthermore, India and Saudi Arabia have a robust defense cooperation mechanism, exemplified by the Joint Committee on Defense Cooperation (JCDC). Regular meetings under the JCDC have identified numerous areas for mutual interest and collaboration in defense and security.

As major trading partners, both nations have a strong alliance in the energy sector, with India being a significant importer of oil from Saudi Arabia. This collaboration in energy ensures a reliable supply of petroleum products to meet India’s growing demands.

The visit of the Saudi Crown Prince to India highlights the importance both countries attach to each other. This visit comes in the backdrop of the G20 Summit, where India and Saudi Arabia joined forces with other countries to announce the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. This ambitious project, often seen as an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, aims to foster economic partnerships, strengthen political ties, and promote cultural integration across nations.

The ceremonial reception accorded to Prince Salman at Rashtrapati Bhavan further underscores the warmth and respect that India extends to its Saudi counterparts. The meeting with President Droupadi Murmu signifies the continuing commitment to engage on important matters.

FAQ:

Q: What were the main topics of discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Saudi Crown Prince?

A: The main topics of discussion were trade, connectivity, defense, and cultural cooperation.

Q: What is the Strategic Partnership Council?

A: The Strategic Partnership Council is a bilateral agreement signed by India and Saudi Arabia to enhance cooperation in various areas, including politics, security, economy, and investments.

Q: What is the status of India-Saudi Arabia trade relations?

A: Bilateral trade between India and Saudi Arabia reached a record high of USD 52.75 billion in the last fiscal year.

Q: How do India and Saudi Arabia cooperate in the defense sector?

A: Both countries have a Joint Committee on Defense Cooperation (JCDC) that meets regularly to identify areas of mutual interest and enhance collaboration in defense and security.

Q: What is the significance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor?

A: The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor is an ambitious project aimed at fostering economic partnerships, political alliances, and cultural integration among countries.