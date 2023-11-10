New Article: Pakistan Urges International Cooperation to Address India’s Aggressive Actions

Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has called for a global alliance to address the aggressive behavior displayed by India in recent times. The murder of a Sikh leader in Canada has strained relations between New Delhi and Ottawa, prompting Prime Minister Kakar to advocate for an international response.

During a press conference at the Pakistan Mission in New York, Prime Minister Kakar highlighted how Pakistan has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism and has consistently presented evidence of India’s involvement in various global forums. He emphasized that the recent murder on Canadian soil, orchestrated by an Asian country, has shed light on India’s mistreatment of its minorities, including Christians, Sikhs, and Muslims.

Drawing comparisons between different incidents, Prime Minister Kakar pointed out the contrasting responses of Pakistan and India. He commended Pakistan’s effective response to the Jaranwala incident but criticized India for its lack of action during the Manipur violence, where hundreds of people lost their lives.

Furthermore, the prime minister condemned the persecution of Muslims in India-Occupied Kashmir, describing it as “genocide.” He highlighted the atrocities committed against Kashmiris, including killings, rape, and extrajudicial executions.

In addition to discussing geopolitical concerns, Prime Minister Kakar also addressed economic matters. He expressed satisfaction with the constructive dialogue between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), emphasizing the caretaker government’s efforts to combat illegal trade of dollars and stabilize the economy. He assured that the upcoming elected government will continue negotiations with the IMF in line with their manifesto.

Regarding Pakistan’s relationship with the United States, Prime Minister Kakar emphasized the historical ties between the two countries and highlighted the significant contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the United States. He also stressed the importance of recognizing Pakistan’s unique identity independently, rather than through regional or other contexts.

Prime Minister Kakar provided insights on Pakistan’s engagements with Afghanistan and Iran. He expressed optimism about the mutually beneficial outcomes of these engagements and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to protecting its territory and people. Additionally, he addressed the issue of refugees in Pakistan and the government’s administrative intervention to repatriate them.

Refuting claims of Pakistan’s isolation, Prime Minister Kakar highlighted the growing interest world leaders have shown in the country. He concluded by emphasizing Pakistan’s desire for constructive engagement and enhanced economic cooperation with Russia, while advocating for peaceful dialogue to resolve conflicts rather than military solutions.

Overall, Prime Minister Kakar’s statements underscore the need for international cooperation in addressing India’s aggressive actions and promoting peace and stability in the region.

