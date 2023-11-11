New Possibilities for Israeli-Saudi Relations: A Path to Peace and Cooperation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently shared his openness to making concessions to the Palestinians if it would help facilitate a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia. He expressed his belief that political will can overcome any potential obstacles to achieving both normalization and formal peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia. These remarks align with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s statement that the Palestinian issue should not hinder the pursuit of peace.

Netanyahu also suggested that the Palestinians may not be a top concern for the Saudis when it comes to a potential deal. He emphasized that discussions about the Palestinians occur less frequently than commonly believed, indicating that their role is often seen as a mere checkbox to fulfill rather than a central focus of negotiations.

The pursuit of an Israel-Saudi normalization deal is of strategic importance to the United States, mainly due to its potential benefits for national security. In recent years, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, aligned with the West, have sought to strengthen ties with Iran and China amid shifting US attention to the Asia-Pacific region and Russia. A successful deal would involve substantial aid from Riyadh to Palestinian institutions in the West Bank, a reduction in its relationship with China, and assistance in resolving the Yemeni civil war.

The Saudis have reportedly expressed their desire for a mutual defense agreement with the US, advanced defense technology, and a civilian nuclear program. The current status of the talks and Israel’s exact involvement remain unclear. Nonetheless, Netanyahu has long prioritized a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia and believes it could contribute to resolving both the Arab-Israeli conflict and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, achieving this may be challenging under the current right-wing and hard-right government, as it may require significant concessions towards the Palestinians.

During his interview with Bloomberg, Netanyahu revealed his support for granting Palestinians the power to govern themselves while ensuring that Israel’s security is not compromised. He cautioned that an Iranian-controlled state should not emerge, emphasizing the need for a Palestinian state to be independent and not a threat to Israel’s existence.

Netanyahu expressed optimism about the potential for a pact with Riyadh, highlighting the natural economic corridor that connects Asia, the Arabian Peninsula, Israel, and Europe. He pledged to work towards realizing this corridor, regardless of whether it leads to a formal peace agreement. This vision represents an opportunity for historic progress in the region.

