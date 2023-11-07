Amit Shah Assures Commitment to Peace in Manipur

In a recent session of the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the opposition’s concerns regarding the Manipur crisis, affirming his dedication to ensuring peace in the state. Shah highlighted how he was personally involved in monitoring the situation since the outbreak of violence in early May, highlighting his role in bringing about swift action.

Contrary to the opposition’s claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was indifferent to the situation, Shah emphasized how the Prime Minister personally contacted him twice in the early hours of the morning to discuss the escalating violence in Manipur. This exemplifies the government’s commitment to addressing the crisis promptly.

Shah outlined the decisive measures taken by the central government to restore peace in Manipur. Within 24 hours of the violence erupting during a Kuki rally in Churachandpur district, the central forces were mobilized with the deployment of 36,000 CAPF personnel. Additionally, the Chief Secretary and DGP were replaced, allowing for effective management of the situation.

Addressing the opposition’s demand for the imposition of President’s rule in Manipur, Shah dismissed their claims, stating that this option is only exercised when the state government fails to cooperate. He highlighted that the necessary administrative changes were made and that the Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, has been actively involved in resolving the crisis.

During a three-day visit to Manipur in June, Shah engaged with community leaders and evaluated the relief efforts for the internally displaced people. However, friction arose as Kuki groups demanded Mr. Singh’s resignation, leading to failed peace talks.

It is important to recognize the commitment of the central government in addressing the Manipur crisis promptly. Home Minister Amit Shah’s proactive approach and swift response demonstrate the government’s dedication to ensuring peace in the state. By effectively coordinating security forces and engaging with community leaders, the government aims to restore normalcy and provide relief to those affected by the violence.