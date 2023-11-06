Using Nature’s Gift: Harvesting Water from Fog in Kenya

In the mountains of central Kenya, Jacob Murungi and his wife have found a unique solution to the water scarcity problem plaguing their region. Instead of relying on traditional sources of water, they have turned to nature itself, harvesting water from fog that forms overnight and clings to trees.

While many parts of Kenya struggle to find water amidst the country’s worst drought in decades, Murungi and his wife have discovered an ingenious method to quench their thirst. Every night, they venture into the local forest, armed with containers to collect the precious resource. Rather than waiting for rainfall or searching for rivers, they rely on fog, which condenses on the trees and trickles down into their waiting containers.

Murungi explains the process of fog harvesting, demonstrating how they tack a piece of discarded plastic sheet onto a tree using thorns. As the mist envelops the forest, droplets of water form on the tree’s surface, eventually making their way onto the plastic sheet and into the containers. It’s a simple yet effective technique that has become a lifeline for Murungi and his family.

The practice of fog harvesting is not limited to Kenya alone. Around the world, as climate change worsens drought conditions and limits access to water, people are searching for innovative solutions. The idea of capturing water from fog and dew has gained traction in regions where traditional water sources are scarce or unreliable.

Fog harvesting techniques vary, with different methods employed depending on the location and climate. But the underlying principle remains the same – harnessing the power of nature to provide a vital resource. From mesh nets that capture fog droplets to specially designed structures that maximize water collection, these methods offer hope to communities grappling with water scarcity.

Jacob Murungi and his wife have exemplified the resilience and creativity that can emerge when faced with adversity. By tapping into the fog that blankets their forest, they have found a reliable source of water in an otherwise parched landscape. Their story serves as a reminder that sometimes, nature’s gift is the answer we’ve been searching for all along.