Ecuador Faces Growing Security Crisis as Criminal Gangs Expand their Power

Authorities in Ecuador are grappling with an escalating security crisis as criminal gangs with ties to Mexican and Colombian cartels wreak havoc across the country. The situation reached a tipping point recently with the prison escape of one of Ecuador’s most notorious crime bosses, Jose Adolfo Macias, also known as “Fito.” The escape prompted a declaration of a 60-day state of emergency and nighttime curfew by President Daniel Noboa.

In response to these measures, gangs have retaliated by carrying out kidnappings and setting off explosions in multiple cities. Seven police officers have been reported as kidnapped, and the violence shows no signs of abating. In a chilling video circulating on social media, one of the kidnapped officers is forced to read a statement addressed to President Noboa, warning of further violence and threatening to execute anyone found on the streets after curfew.

The security crisis has prompted President Noboa to order military operations against the criminal groups. The armed forces have been tasked with neutralizing these gangs and restoring peace and security to the country. This move marks a significant escalation in the government’s response to the growing influence of criminal organizations.

Ecuador, once considered a peaceful haven between cocaine exporters Colombia and Peru, is now a major stop on the cocaine trade route to the US and Europe. This shift has made the country highly attractive to criminal gangs seeking to control the lucrative drug market. The resulting violence and crime have taken a heavy toll on the nation, with the murder rate quadrupling between 2018 and 2022. Last year alone, over 7,800 homicides were recorded, and a record-breaking 220 tons of drugs were seized.

As Ecuador continues to confront this security crisis, it is clear that a decisive and coordinated response is needed to curb the power of criminal gangs and ensure the safety and well-being of the Ecuadorian people.

