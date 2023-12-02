Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Sparks Controversy at OSCE Meeting

Amidst a flurry of press and controversy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended the annual ministerial conference of the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) in Skopje, North Macedonia. Lavrov’s presence led to a boycott by some members of the organization, including Poland and the Baltic countries, who accused Russia of aggression towards Ukraine.

The OSCE, originally founded to ease tensions between the Soviet Union and the West, is now mired in paralysis due to Russia’s use of veto power. North Macedonia, as the current chair of the organization, invited Lavrov in an effort to break the deadlock and ensure the survival of the OSCE.

During his press conference, Lavrov dismissed concerns and criticisms, instead repeating longstanding Russian complaints against the West and making unfounded accusations against Ukraine. He also criticized the OSCE itself, questioning its relevance and accusing it of being an appendage of NATO and the European Union.

Lavrov’s appearance in Skopje serves as a means to demonstrate that Russia is not isolated and to maintain competition with Ukraine for support from Global South countries. Russia’s Foreign Ministry eagerly published photos of Lavrov’s bilateral meetings with other nations, signaling their interest in Russia’s perspective.

However, a senior Western diplomat revealed that there were few ministers present during Lavrov’s speech, with the majority being junior diplomats taking notes. Many countries understand the sensitive nature of Russia’s actions in Ukraine and are cautious in their public statements to avoid provoking their powerful neighbor.

Despite the controversy, Lavrov achieved some of his objectives during his visit to North Macedonia. The OSCE agreed to appoint Malta as the new chair and extend the mandates of top positions, although the organization still lacks a budget.

While the OSCE has been sidelined in the current European security debate, experts argue that it is still crucial for facilitating dialogue and future agreements. As tensions between Russia and the West subside, the OSCE will become instrumental in rebuilding European security architecture.

