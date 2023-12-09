International Student Study Permit Requirements in Canada: A Closer Look

In recent news, Canada’s immigration policies regarding international students have undergone some significant changes. Starting January 1, 2024, international students planning to study in Canada will need to meet new financial requirements. The cost of living requirement, which determines the funds needed in a bank account to prove financial stability, will now be set at Can$ 20,635, doubling the previous amount. This change aims to address the rising costs, particularly housing expenses, that international students face when pursuing their education in Canada.

Why the Increased Financial Requirement?

The decision to raise the ‘cost of living financial requirement’ stems from the need to ensure that international students have sufficient funds to support themselves upon arriving in Canada. Over the years, the previous requirement of Can$ 10,000 had become inadequate in covering the escalating living expenses. This adjustment will help safeguard students against financial struggles and enable them to have a more satisfactory experience during their studies.

What Does This Mean for International Students?

For international students who plan to apply for a Canadian study permit on or after January 1, 2024, it is crucial to have a bank account balance of Can$ 20,635, in addition to the funds necessary for their first year of tuition and travel costs. Meeting this financial requirement will be vital in demonstrating their ability to sustain themselves while pursuing their education in Canada.

Are There Any Exceptions or Extensions?

Despite the increased financial requirement, there is some positive news. International students currently studying in Canada, as well as those who have already submitted a study permit application before December 7, 2023, are eligible for an extension on the off-campus work limit. The previous waiver, allowing students to work up to 20 hours off-campus while attending classes, has been extended until April 30, 2024. This extension offers additional flexibility for students to manage their expenses and gain practical work experience.

Ensuring Support and Protection for International Students

Canada acknowledges the importance of providing adequate support to international students throughout their educational journey. Marc Miller, Canada’s immigration minister, mentioned the possibility of implementing measures to limit visas if educational institutions fail to meet the necessary standards of support for international students. This proactive approach showcases Canada’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare and the academic success of international students within its borders.

