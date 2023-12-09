Global Temperatures on Track to Surpass Critical Climate Threshold, Urgent Action Needed

New analysis shows that the world is rapidly approaching a crucial climate threshold that was originally expected to be years away. The average global temperature next year is predicted to surpass 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, a benchmark temperature that scientists warn will have catastrophic consequences if sustained over a longer period of time. This unprecedented rise in temperatures will lead to disastrous sea level rise and make extreme heat a deadly threat to 2 billion people.

Despite this alarming prediction, world leaders attending the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Dubai are still focused on the 1.5-degree warming target adopted in Paris in 2015. However, some climate activists and scientists argue that it is time to abandon the illusion that we can prevent dangerous levels of warming and instead focus on strategies to mitigate the impacts.

Renowned climate scientist James Hansen has stated that the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees is “deader than a doornail,” and others believe that it is becoming increasingly clear that we will exceed this threshold. It is now necessary to shift the conversation towards how we can bring global temperatures back below this critical level.

The urgency of addressing climate change cannot be overstated. With each fraction of a degree of warming, the risks of extreme weather events and their devastating impacts will only increase. It is essential that we take immediate action to reduce planet-warming emissions.

